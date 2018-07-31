Out Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon announced Monday that he'll be one of the three judges on ABC's upcoming reality show Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

In winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics as part of a figure skating team event, Rippon became the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“So excited to announce that I will be judging this season of Dancing With The Stars: JUNIORS,” Rippon said on Instagram.

Joining Rippon on the show's judging panel will be choreographer Mandy Moore and Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

The 28-year-old Rippon and dancing partner Jenna Johnson won the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors will feature younger celebrities and premieres Sunday, October 7 on ABC.