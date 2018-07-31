Out Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon
announced Monday that he'll be one of the three judges on ABC's
upcoming reality show Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.
In winning a bronze medal at the 2018
Winter Olympics as part of a figure skating team event, Rippon became
the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal in Pyeongchang, South
Korea.
“So excited to announce that I will
be judging this season of Dancing With The Stars: JUNIORS,”
Rippon said on Instagram.
Joining Rippon on the show's judging
panel will be choreographer Mandy Moore and Dancing With The Stars
professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.
The 28-year-old Rippon and dancing
partner Jenna Johnson won the latest season of Dancing With The
Stars.
Dancing With The Stars: Juniors
will feature younger celebrities and premieres Sunday, October 7 on
ABC.