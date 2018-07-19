Producers behind the upcoming “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased released the film's first trailer on Tuesday.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 memoir Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Troye Sivan.

In the film, Jared (played by Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small town, is outed at 19 while attending college to his conservative parents (Kidman, Crowe), who send him to a camp that promises to alter their son's sexuality.

In one scene included in the trailer, Jared is told by a camp counselor that God will not love him the way that he is.

The film, set to open on November 2, is directed by Joel Edgerton. Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan plays Gary, who is also attending the camp. Sivan co-wrote with Jonsi an original song for the film titled Revelation.

Conley currently lives in New York with his husband.

(Related: Garrard Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy.)