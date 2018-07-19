Producers behind the upcoming “ex-gay”
drama Boy Erased released the film's first trailer on Tuesday.
Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 memoir
Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy
Erased stars Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Troye
Sivan.
In the film, Jared (played by Hedges),
the son of a Baptist pastor in a small town, is outed at 19 while
attending college to his conservative parents (Kidman, Crowe), who
send him to a camp that promises to alter their son's sexuality.
In one scene included in the trailer,
Jared is told by a camp counselor that God will not love him the way
that he is.
The film, set to open on November 2, is
directed by Joel Edgerton. Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan plays
Gary, who is also attending the camp. Sivan co-wrote with Jonsi an
original song for the film titled Revelation.
Conley currently lives in New York with
his husband.
(Related: Garrard
Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in
conversion therapy.)