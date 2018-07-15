Turner Classic Movies will play tribute to Tab Hunter's life and Hollywood career with an eight-film marathon on Friday, July 20.

Hunter, who came out gay in his 2005 memoir Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, died suddenly at the age of 86 on Sunday, July 8. His longtime partner Allan Glaser said that he died from cardiac arrest brought about by a blood clot in his leg.

Hunter starred in more than 40 films starting in the 1950s, including Battle Cry and Damn Yankees. At the height of his success, he had his own television show, The Tab Hunter Show, and a hit single, “Young Love.”

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will kick off its celebration at 6 A.M. with a broadcast of The Steel Lady (1953), followed by Return to Treasure Island (1954) at 7:30 A.M., Lafayette Escadrille (1958) at 9 A.M., Operation Bikini (1963) at 10:45 A.M., The Golden Arrow (1964) at 12:15 P.M., The Girl He Left Behind (1956) at 2 P.M., The Burning Hills (1956) at 4 P.M. and Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) at 5:45 P.M. All times are Eastern Standard.

Glaser, Hunter's partner, is currently producing a film based on Hunter's secret love affair with Tony Perkins, titled Tab & Tony.

