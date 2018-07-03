Police in Framingham, Massachusetts
have charged a 19-year-old man with a hate crime in connection with
the alleged assault of a gay man.
Prosecutors say Jackson Sugrue held a
50-year-old gay man hostage for four days because of his sexuality.
According to prosecutors, the man told
police he was using drugs with Sugrue when the younger man refused to
let him leave the apartment. He said that Sugrue used anti-gay slur
against him, struck him multiple times and refused to give him food
and water. He broke free from the apartment on Saturday night, the
Boston
Globe
reported.
During an arraignment on Monday,
Sugrue's attorney denied the claims, saying that the man attempted to
take advantage of his client.
Sugrue is being held on $1,000 bail.