Police in Framingham, Massachusetts have charged a 19-year-old man with a hate crime in connection with the alleged assault of a gay man.

Prosecutors say Jackson Sugrue held a 50-year-old gay man hostage for four days because of his sexuality.

According to prosecutors, the man told police he was using drugs with Sugrue when the younger man refused to let him leave the apartment. He said that Sugrue used anti-gay slur against him, struck him multiple times and refused to give him food and water. He broke free from the apartment on Saturday night, the Boston Globe reported.

During an arraignment on Monday, Sugrue's attorney denied the claims, saying that the man attempted to take advantage of his client.

Sugrue is being held on $1,000 bail.