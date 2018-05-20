Jazmina Saavedra, a Republican
congressional candidate running for California's 44th
district, filmed herself harassing and demeaning a transgender woman
in a public restroom.
According to various sources, Saavedra
streamed the incident on Facebook Live.
“I'm trying to use the ladies room
and there is a man here saying he is a lady,” Saavedra says in the
video.
The woman is heard complaining from
inside a stall: “You are invading my privacy,” she says.
“You're invading my privacy, because
I'm a woman and I deserve to use the woman, the ladies' room,”
Saavedra replies.
“How am I invading your privacy? I'm
in the toilet,” the woman says.
After the woman exits the restroom,
Saavedra tells her to use a “transgender room.”
“Next time use the men's room. Or
nobody's room. A transgender room,” she says.
According to Right
Wing Watch, Saavedra, a strong supporter of President Donald
Trump, is fundraising off the incident, sharing news stories about
the incident on social media with links to her campaign donation
page. She also said that if elected she would “defend our rights
to have a women [sic] room.” The outlet also reported that
Saavedra has previously shared memes on Facebook mocking transgender
people.
Saavedra's opponent, Rep. Nanette Diaz
Barragan, a Democrat, said that she was “appalled” by Saavedra's
behavior.
“I was appalled by the treatment that
this woman received for simply trying to use the restroom,”
Barragan said in a statement given to the Daily
Beast. “Everyone has the right to their own identity, and
the right not to be discriminated against for who they are.”