Jazmina Saavedra, a Republican congressional candidate running for California's 44th district, filmed herself harassing and demeaning a transgender woman in a public restroom.

According to various sources, Saavedra streamed the incident on Facebook Live.

“I'm trying to use the ladies room and there is a man here saying he is a lady,” Saavedra says in the video.

The woman is heard complaining from inside a stall: “You are invading my privacy,” she says.

“You're invading my privacy, because I'm a woman and I deserve to use the woman, the ladies' room,” Saavedra replies.

“How am I invading your privacy? I'm in the toilet,” the woman says.

After the woman exits the restroom, Saavedra tells her to use a “transgender room.”

“Next time use the men's room. Or nobody's room. A transgender room,” she says.

According to Right Wing Watch, Saavedra, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is fundraising off the incident, sharing news stories about the incident on social media with links to her campaign donation page. She also said that if elected she would “defend our rights to have a women [sic] room.” The outlet also reported that Saavedra has previously shared memes on Facebook mocking transgender people.

Saavedra's opponent, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, a Democrat, said that she was “appalled” by Saavedra's behavior.

“I was appalled by the treatment that this woman received for simply trying to use the restroom,” Barragan said in a statement given to the Daily Beast. “Everyone has the right to their own identity, and the right not to be discriminated against for who they are.”