In a candid bathtub interview with adult film director Marc MacNamara, gay porn star Rafael Alencar claimed that he had sex with Patrick Swayze.

Swayze, who played a drag queen in the 1995 comedy film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in 2009.

The 39-year-old Brazilian actor talked with MacNamara as they shared a soak in a bathtub.

When MacNamara asked about the celebrities he had slept with, Alencar answered that he could discuss the ones who had passed away.

“I did Swayze. Patrick was very nice,” Alencar said.

“The famous people, the singers and actors they, you know, they are gay. They have called me. But not because they want me. They cannot be seen in public. They can't go to the clubs, bar, restaurant. They cannot have hookup apps,” he explained.

Swayze, who is best known for his performances in Ghost and Dirty Dancing, was married to Lisa Niemi for 34 years. They had no children.

Alencar also announced his retirement from porn.

“I did my share,” he said.