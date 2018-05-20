In a candid bathtub interview with
adult film director Marc MacNamara, gay porn star Rafael Alencar
claimed that he had sex with Patrick Swayze.
Swayze, who played a drag queen in the
1995 comedy film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar,
died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in 2009.
The 39-year-old Brazilian actor talked
with MacNamara as they shared a soak in a bathtub.
When MacNamara asked about the
celebrities he had slept with, Alencar answered that he could discuss
the ones who had passed away.
“I did Swayze. Patrick was very
nice,” Alencar
said.
“The famous people, the singers and
actors they, you know, they are gay. They have called me. But not
because they want me. They cannot be seen in public. They can't go
to the clubs, bar, restaurant. They cannot have hookup apps,” he
explained.
Swayze, who is best known for his
performances in Ghost and Dirty Dancing, was married to
Lisa Niemi for 34 years. They had no children.
Alencar also announced his retirement from
porn.
“I did my share,” he said.