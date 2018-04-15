More than 2,000 people attended an LGBT Pride festival on Saturday in Columbus, Indiana, the hometown of Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the festival covered two blocks of Washington Street.

The festival started as a class project by a high school senior, Erin Bailey.

“It's crazy. It's awesome,” Bailey told the paper.

An LGBT festival in Pence's hometown attracted national attention. Pence is well known for his opposition to such rights, including same-sex marriage. Pence made national headlines in 2015 when he signed a bill into law that opponents said would allow business owners to refuse to serve members of the LGBT community based on their religious beliefs. Then-Governor Pence at first defended his decision to sign the bill, but a growing backlash forced him to call for a “fix” to the law.

Additionally, Columbus was not seen as an LGBT-friendly city. In 2000, more than 1,400 people protested a decision by Columbus-based Cummins Inc. to extend benefits to employees' same-sex partners.

Mary K. Ferdon, executive director of administration and community development for Columbus, attended the festival.

“We're very proud of Erin Bailey,” Ferdon said. “This is what we do: We welcome everyone to Columbus.”