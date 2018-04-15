More than 2,000 people attended an LGBT
Pride festival on Saturday in Columbus, Indiana, the hometown of Vice
President Mike Pence.
According to the Indianapolis Star,
the festival covered two blocks of Washington Street.
The festival started as a class project
by a high school senior, Erin Bailey.
“It's crazy. It's awesome,” Bailey
told the paper.
An LGBT festival in Pence's hometown
attracted national attention. Pence is well known for his opposition
to such rights, including same-sex marriage. Pence made national
headlines in 2015 when he signed a bill into law that opponents said
would allow business owners to refuse to serve members of the LGBT
community based on their religious beliefs. Then-Governor Pence at
first defended his decision to sign the bill, but a growing backlash
forced him to call for a “fix” to the law.
Additionally, Columbus was not seen as
an LGBT-friendly city. In 2000, more than 1,400 people protested a
decision by Columbus-based Cummins Inc. to extend benefits to
employees' same-sex partners.
Mary K. Ferdon, executive director of
administration and community development for Columbus, attended the
festival.
“We're very proud of Erin Bailey,”
Ferdon said. “This is what we do: We welcome everyone to
Columbus.”