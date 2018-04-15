After winning his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal, British diver Tom Daley called on nations to decriminalize homosexuality.

According to the BBC, homosexuality remains illegal in 70 percent of the 53 countries that are participating in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Daley, who came out in 2013 and is expecting his first child in June with husband Dustin Lance Black, won gold in the 10m synchronized diving event with partner Dan Goodfellow.

“Coming to the Gold Coast and being able to live as an openly gay man is really important," said Daley, 23, during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. "You want to feel comfortable in who you are when you are standing on that diving board, and for 37 Commonwealth countries that are here participating that is not the case."

“I feel extremely lucky to compete openly as who I am, not worry about ramifications. But for lots of people living in those countries it is not the case. We have to talk about these things and shine a light on them in order to get change. By Birmingham and the next Commonwealth Games [in 2022], I really hope we see a decrease in that number of countries that criminalize LGBT issues.”

"I feel with the Commonwealth, we can really help push some of the other nations to relax their laws on anti-gay stuff,” Daley added.

Daley also posted similar messages on Twitter and Instagram.