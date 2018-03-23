The Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund on Wednesday endorsed the gubernatorial bid of former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

Valdez, Texas' first openly gay and first Latina sheriff, announced her campaign in January.

The Victory Fund endorsed 14 out candidates on Wednesday, raising their 2018 election cycle endorsements to 74.

“We have an unprecedented number of LGBTQ people running for office this cycle – some running races to become historic firsts and others running to take out anti-LGBTQ incumbents and be champions for all their constituents,” said Victory Fund CEO Annise Parker in a statement. “These 14 candidates are values-driven leaders who are committed to equality, but are equally determined to fight for the bread and butter issues important to their communities. We have the opportunity to dramatically increase LGBTQ representation in local governments, state legislatures and the governors’ mansions, so Victory Fund is all-in to ensure our endorsed candidates win on Election Day.”

Earlier this month, Valdez and Andrew White, the son of the late Governor Mark White, beat out six candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. A May 22 run-off will determine which candidate will challenge Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the fall.

Democrats face a steep incline in taking the governor's mansion; Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in over two decades.

Abbott, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, is seeking a second term and has amassed a $40 million-plus re-election war chest.

The Los Angeles Times notes that Valdez's run could benefit the Democratic Party.

“One hope that Democrats have for Lupe Valdez is that she increases voter registration and turnout among Latinos and she shifts the percentage of the Latino vote won by Democrats from the 55[%] to 65% range, where it’s been recently in Texas, to the 65[%] to 75% range, where it’s been in places like California,” Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston, told the Times.