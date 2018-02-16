Out skier Gus Kenworthy said in a new
interview that he has “no patience” with the Trump
administration's “attacks” on the LGBT community.
The 26-year-old Kenworthy is one of two
openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South
Korea. The other athlete is figure skater Adam Rippon, 28.
Kenworthy and Rippon have criticized
the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the
2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights,
including marriage equality.
Kenworthy made his comments in an
interview on CBS This Morning.
“When we have people elected into
office that believe in conversion therapy and are trying to strip
trans rights in the military and do these things that are directly
attacking the LGBT community, I have no patience,” Kenworthy
said, a reference to Pence's support for therapies that attempt
to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people.
While
running for Congress, Pence supported the use of federal funding
to treat people “seeking to change their sexual behavior.” Pence
has called claims that he supports so-called conversion therapy “fake
news.”
Kenworthy also said that he would not
go to the White House if invited, echoing sentiments expressed by
Rippon.
