Out skier Gus Kenworthy said in a new interview that he has “no patience” with the Trump administration's “attacks” on the LGBT community.

The 26-year-old Kenworthy is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is figure skater Adam Rippon, 28.

Kenworthy and Rippon have criticized the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality.

Kenworthy made his comments in an interview on CBS This Morning.

“When we have people elected into office that believe in conversion therapy and are trying to strip trans rights in the military and do these things that are directly attacking the LGBT community, I have no patience,” Kenworthy said, a reference to Pence's support for therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people. While running for Congress, Pence supported the use of federal funding to treat people “seeking to change their sexual behavior.” Pence has called claims that he supports so-called conversion therapy “fake news.”

Kenworthy also said that he would not go to the White House if invited, echoing sentiments expressed by Rippon.

