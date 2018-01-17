A bill that seeks to eliminate marriage
licenses in Alabama has cleared the Alabama Senate.
The bill would replace marriage
licenses with affidavits and couples would not be obligated to
participate in a marriage ceremony. In Alabama, probate judges issue
such licenses.
The bill cleared the Senate with a 19-1
vote and now heads to the House of Representatives, AL.com
reported.
Republican Senator Greg Albritton first
introduced his bill ahead of a landmark 2015 ruling by the U.S.
Supreme Court that found that gay and lesbian couples have a
constitutional right to marry. At the time, Albritton predicted that
without his legislation chaos would follow if the nation's highest
court struck down state bans on marriage.
“My goal is to protect the state,”
Albritton said at the time.
After the Supreme Court handed down its
ruling, more than a dozen Alabama counties initially stopped issuing
marriage licenses rather than serve gay couples.