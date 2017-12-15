A Tennessee county is expected to vote next week on a resolution that condemns same-sex marriage.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the symbolic resolution cleared a committee of the Hamblen County Commission on Monday with a 7-1 margin and is now headed for a final vote.

The resolution calls on state lawmakers to reject and appeal the Supreme Court's landmark 2015 ruling in Obergefell that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Commission Chairman Louis “Doe” Jarvis, the lone no vote, told the paper that Patriot's Brigade of Tennessee, the right-wing group that proposed the resolution, is “playing on Christianity” to further its agenda.

Earlier this year, two Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that sought to define marriage in Tennessee as a heterosexual union. The legislation was ultimately tabled until next year.

Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, said in an email that such resolutions undermine “our American value that the government should treat everyone equally under the law and not discriminate.”

“The United States Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell ensures that loving, committed same-sex couples in Tennessee and nationwide who want to build and share a life together will be treated with the same respect and dignity as everyone else.”

“The decision made clear that the freedom to marry is a fundamental right protected by the United States Constitution and – regardless of any Hamblen County commissioner's personal desire to discriminate – this decision is the law of the land,” Weinberg added.