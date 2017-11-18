According to a report released Friday, at least 25 transgender people in the United States have been murdered this year, a new record.

The report, titled A Time to Act: Fatal Violence Against Transgender People in America in 2017, was produced by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and the Trans People of Color Coalition (TPOCC) ahead of Monday's Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day set aside to remember the transgender people who lost their lives during the previous year.

“The epidemic of violence against transgender people is an urgent crisis that demands the nation's immediate attention,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “The unique and tragic stories featured in this report reflect the obstacles that many transgender Americans — especially trans women of color — face in their daily lives. It is crucial that we know these stories in order to combat the transphobia, misogyny and racism fueling this violence so that we can end this epidemic before it takes any more lives.”

Eighty-four percent of the 25 lives lost in 2017 were people of color, according to the report, and 80 percent were women.

HRC has also documented at least 102 transgender murders since January 2013. Eighty-seven of the victims were people of color.

“Each of the stories featured in this report is unique, tragic and devastating,” said TPOCC Executive Director Kylar Broadus. “Unpacking these stories is a difficult but necessary process if we as a society want to protect the most vulnerable and address the root causes for their unjust and premature deaths.”

HRC said that there has been a “notable” increase in anti-LGBT rhetoric – one of the factors that can contribute to such violence – since the election of President Donald Trump, who despite his assurances during the campaign that he was a “friend” to the LGBT community, has rolled-back Obama-era policies that protected transgender individuals, including reinstating a military ban on transgender troops and repealing guidelines that allowed transgender students attending public schools to use the bathroom of their choice.