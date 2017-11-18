The fourth season of Netflix's original comedy Grace and Frankie premieres Friday, January 19.

In Grace And Frankie, adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's husband, while Sam Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's husband.

In the show's second season, Robert and Sol got married.

Season 3 ended with Frankie thinking about moving out of state with her boyfriend, a move that threatens the women's fledgling business.

The upcoming season will be about the women coming to terms with age, creator and showrunner Marta Kauffman said during an ATX Television Festival panel in June.

“[Season 4 will be] really about the women coming to terms with age, coming to terms with how old they are, where their bodies are at this point, where their minds are at this point and what does that imply, what does that mean?” Kauffman is quoted as saying by Deadline Hollywood.

June Diane Raphael, who plays Grace's daughter Brianna, said that season 4 will also take a “deep dive” into her character's love life.

Grace and Frankie has received seven Emmy nominations, including lead actress for Fonda and Tomlin, and a Golden Globe nomination.