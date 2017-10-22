Georgia state Representative Betty Price, a Republican, this week asked whether the state can quarantine HIV-positive individuals.

Price made her comments Tuesday during a two-hour meeting of the House Study Committee on Georgia's Barriers to Access to Adequate Health Care, Project Q Atlanta reported.

Price is a medical doctor and the wife of Dr. Tom Price, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services who was forced to resign earlier this year over a travel scandal.

During a discussion of HIV treatment, Price asked Pascale Wortley, the director of the HIV Epidemiology Section for Georgia Department of Health, whether quarantining HIV-positive people was an option.

“My thinking sometimes goes in strange directions, but before you proceed if you wouldn’t mind commenting on the surveillance of partners, tracking of contacts, that sort of thing. What are we legally able to do?” Price asked.

"And I don’t want to say the quarantine word, but I guess I just said it. Is there an ability, since I would guess that public dollars are expended heavily in prophylaxis and treatment of this condition. So we have a public interest in curtailing the spread. What would you advise, or are there any methods legally that we could do that would curtail the spread?” Price asked.

After Wortley ignored the question, Price seemed to suggest that managing HIV has created more risk because people no longer die from the virus.

“It seems to me it’s almost frightening the number of people who are living that are potentially carriers, well they are carriers, with the potential to spread, whereas in the past they died more readily and then at that point they are not posing a risk. So we’ve got a huge population posing a risk if they are not in treatment,” Price said.

Successful management of the disease leads to undetectable level of the virus. Most experts agree that under these conditions, the virus cannot be transmitted to another person.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called on Price to apologize.

“We have come a long way in how we understand and talk about HIV as a nation, and comments like those made by Georgia State Representative Betty Price fly in the face of that progress, and of basic decency," Ellis said in a statement. “This language coming from anyone is totally unacceptable, but coming from a medical doctor and a Georgia State Representative it is reprehensible. GLAAD is calling for a full apology for these remarks on behalf of all people affected by this harmful statement.”