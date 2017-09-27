Birmingham on Tuesday became the first city in Alabama to approve LGBT protections.

The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a pair of nondiscrimination ordinances after holding a public hearing that lasted roughly an hour.

One of the ordinances will add protections “against any act, policy or practice that, regardless of intent has the effect of subjecting any otherwise qualified person to differential treatment as a result of that person's real or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or familial status.”

The second ordinance will create an 11-member commission to investigate complaints, The Birmingham Times reported.

Local and national activists have lobbied for such an ordinance for more than ten years. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which along with Equality Alabama has been working on the ordinance, said that the legislation will prohibit discrimination in housing, public accommodations and employment.

“Today, the City of Birmingham made history in Alabama by taking a crucial step toward ensuring LGBTQ residents are protected from discrimination,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “In doing so, Birmingham joins Jackson and Magnolia, Mississippi in setting an example for cities across the South to follow. Now, it is time for all southern cities to guarantee the right of LGBTQ people to live their lives free from discrimination.”

“Today is a proud day for Birmingham, now the first city in Alabama to pass a non-discrimination ordinance that protects the LGBTQ community,” said Eva Kendrick, HRC Alabama state director. “Now it is time for other cities in Alabama to follow Birmingham’s lead in protecting all its people from bias and discrimination. Thank you to Council President Austin for his leadership in championing this ordinance and our partners Michael Hansen, Equality Alabama and Alabama Stonewall Democrats for their years of work to secure this victory for all of Birmingham. We look forward to the mayor signing this important ordinance into law.”