A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Minnesota's couple's lawsuit challenging a state law that prohibits businesses from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation.

Carl and Angel Larsen, the founders and owners of Telescope Media Group, filed their lawsuit in December, 2016.

The Larsens claim in their lawsuit that a Minnesota law which prohibits their video production business from discriminating against gay couples violates their religious beliefs about marriage.

Using their “media production and filmmaking talents to produce a video promoting or communicating the idea that marriage can exist between anyone but one man and one woman” would violate their “religious beliefs about marriage,” the Larsens said in their lawsuit.

The couple wants to post a notice on their website notifying potential clients that they will not film same-sex weddings.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim described such a notice as “conduct akin to a 'White Applicants Only' sign.”

“Posting language on a website telling potential customers that a business will discriminate based on sexual orientation is part of the act of sexual orientation discrimination itself,” Tunheim wrote. “As conduct carried out through language, this act is not protected by the First Amendment.”

The Christian conservative law group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is representing the Larsens in their lawsuit. The ADF is also defending Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a similar case before the Supreme Court.

(Related: Trump admin files Supreme Court brief in support of baker who refused to serve gay couple.)

ADF lawyers said that they would appeal the ruling.