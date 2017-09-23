A pizza shop in Australia has cleverly altered the meaning of a billboard encouraging Australians to vote against legalizing same-sex marriage.

The Australian government is spending an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?” Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not binding.

The Coalition for Marriage is calling on Australians to vote “no” in the survey. Part of their campaign includes the slogan “It's OK to say no.”

Employees at Wiseguise Pizza painted the words “to pineapple on pizza” on the brick wall adjacent to one of the group's billboards.

“We are painting the side of our building, not on the sign, and basically turning that into a bit of humor,” employee Ben Barwick told Australia's ABC News. “We're just here to make pizza.”

The store's managing director said that he believed that the sign's message would have negatively impacted the business.

“We try not to have a political point of view as a business, so I think we've taken the stance away from it,” Alex Jones said. “I think this is a better solution to just the sign on its own.”