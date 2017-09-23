A pizza shop in Australia has cleverly
altered the meaning of a billboard encouraging Australians to vote
against legalizing same-sex marriage.
The Australian government is spending
an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you
support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?”
Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not
binding.
The Coalition for Marriage is calling
on Australians to vote “no” in the survey. Part of their
campaign includes the slogan “It's OK to say no.”
Employees at Wiseguise Pizza painted
the words “to pineapple on pizza” on the brick wall adjacent to
one of the group's billboards.
“We are painting the side of our
building, not on the sign, and basically turning that into a bit of
humor,” employee
Ben Barwick told Australia's ABC News. “We're just here to
make pizza.”
The store's managing director said that
he believed that the sign's message would have negatively impacted
the business.
“We try not to have a political point
of view as a business, so I think we've taken the stance away from
it,” Alex Jones said. “I think this is a better solution to just
the sign on its own.”