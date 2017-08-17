Out singer Clay Aiken this week apologized for defending President Donald Trump from racist claims during the election, tweeting that he was “wrong.”

“I don't think he's a fascist. I don't think he's a racist. I think he's a Democrat,” Aiken told Lou Dobbs during an appearance last year on Fox Business.

Hours after Trump wrapped up a news conference on Tuesday where he described some of the people protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia – which grab headlines after a woman died and dozens were injured when an Ohio man drove his car into counterprotesters – as “very fine,” Aiken called the president a racist.

“Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist?” Aiken tweeted. “Well... I am a f*****g dumba**. #imsorry.”

Aiken, who ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2014 for Congress, appeared on Trump's reality show, Celebrity Apprentice. Last month, Aiken revealed that producers of the show, not Trump, decided who go fired on the show.

The American Idol alum added in a separate tweet: “I've always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn't think he was racist. #wrong.”