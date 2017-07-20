Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, on Wednesday signed a bill into law that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Rhode Island is the tenth state in the nation to approve such a law, and the fourth this year. The District of Colombia has a similar ban.

Raimondo announced on Twitter that she had signed the bill.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, applauded the news.

“No child should be put through the dangerous and inhumane practice of conversion therapy,” said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow in a statement. “Medical professionals agree this outdated and discredited practice not only doesn't work, but can also have life-threatening consequences. It is nothing short of child abuse.”

States with similar bans include Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York and New Mexico. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida.

Opponents of such bans have attempted to challenge the laws, saying that they violate freedoms of speech and religion. The Supreme Court, however, has refused to hear their arguments, leaving in place lower court orders upholding the bans.