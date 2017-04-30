At a prayer event held inside the U.S.
Capitol, Texas Rep. Randy Weber tearfully begged God to forgive
America for the “sins” of legal abortion and marriage equality.
The annual Washington – A Man of
Prayer event was held in Statuary Hall and attended by 20 members of
Congress, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
When Weber took the podium, he modified
the Lord's Prayer to declare that “thy kingdom come, thy will be
done on Earth here in the halls of Congress” and prayed to God to
forgive the “sins our nation has been so emboldened to embark
upon.”
“We have endeavored to try and kick
your word out of public schools,” Weber
said. “Father, we have endeavored to take the Bible out of
classrooms, the Ten Commandments off the walls. Oh, Lord, forgive us.
Father, we think we’re so smart. We have replaced your word and
your precepts with drug-sniffing dogs, with metal detectors, with
uniformed police officers in our schools. Oh, Lord, forgive us.”
“Father, we have trampled on your
holy institution of holy matrimony and tried to rewrite what it is
and we’ve called it an alternate lifestyle.”
“Father, oh Father, please, please
forgive us,” an emotional Webber begged.
“Lord, we have gone to killing the
most innocent amongst us,” he wept. “Your servant Moses warned in
Deuteronomy 19 for us to choose life so that we and all our
descendants might live. Father, we’re killing our descendants and
we’re calling it a choice. Oh, God in heaven, forgive us, please.”