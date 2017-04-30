At a prayer event held inside the U.S. Capitol, Texas Rep. Randy Weber tearfully begged God to forgive America for the “sins” of legal abortion and marriage equality.

The annual Washington – A Man of Prayer event was held in Statuary Hall and attended by 20 members of Congress, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

When Weber took the podium, he modified the Lord's Prayer to declare that “thy kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth here in the halls of Congress” and prayed to God to forgive the “sins our nation has been so emboldened to embark upon.”

“We have endeavored to try and kick your word out of public schools,” Weber said. “Father, we have endeavored to take the Bible out of classrooms, the Ten Commandments off the walls. Oh, Lord, forgive us. Father, we think we’re so smart. We have replaced your word and your precepts with drug-sniffing dogs, with metal detectors, with uniformed police officers in our schools. Oh, Lord, forgive us.”

“Father, we have trampled on your holy institution of holy matrimony and tried to rewrite what it is and we’ve called it an alternate lifestyle.”

“Father, oh Father, please, please forgive us,” an emotional Webber begged.

“Lord, we have gone to killing the most innocent amongst us,” he wept. “Your servant Moses warned in Deuteronomy 19 for us to choose life so that we and all our descendants might live. Father, we’re killing our descendants and we’re calling it a choice. Oh, God in heaven, forgive us, please.”