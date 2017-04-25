A transgender journalist campaigning to unseat one of Virginia's most anti-LGBT politicians received the endorsement of the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund on Monday.

Danica Roem is challenging state Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County. If elected in November, Roem would become the first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

She is among the eight candidates the Victory Fund endorsed on Monday.

“We have a groundbreaking opportunity to make Danica Roem the first state legislator to win as an out trans candidate – and we are determined to help her to a primary victory this May,” said Aisha C. Moodie-Mills, president & CEO at Victory Fund. “Currently there is zero trans representation in any state legislature, making it easy for extremist politicians to push forward the flood of anti-trans bills we’ve seen across the country. Representation is power, so a win for Danica is a critical first step to electing more trans people who can be a voice for the community and fight back against anti-equality efforts.”

In a statement to the Washington Blade, Roem called the endorsement “incredibly rewarding.”

Marshall has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year, he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.

(Related: Del. Bob Marshall insists “sodomy is not a civil right” in explaining vote against gay judge.)