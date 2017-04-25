A transgender journalist campaigning to
unseat one of Virginia's most anti-LGBT politicians received the
endorsement of the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund on Monday.
Danica Roem is challenging state
Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County. If
elected in November, Roem would become the first openly transgender
person elected to the Virginia General Assembly.
She is among the eight candidates the
Victory Fund endorsed on Monday.
“We have a groundbreaking opportunity
to make Danica Roem the first state legislator to win as an out trans
candidate – and we are determined to help her to a primary victory
this May,” said Aisha C. Moodie-Mills, president & CEO at
Victory Fund. “Currently there is zero trans representation in any
state legislature, making it easy for extremist politicians to push
forward the flood of anti-trans bills we’ve seen across the
country. Representation is power, so a win for Danica is a critical
first step to electing more trans people who can be a voice for the
community and fight back against anti-equality efforts.”
In a statement to the Washington
Blade, Roem called the endorsement “incredibly rewarding.”
Marshall has a long history of opposing
LGBT rights. Earlier this year, he introduced a bill that sought to
prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.
