A former Republican Oklahoma state senator this week responded to three charges relating to child prostitution.

Ralph Shortey, 35, last week was charged with engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting a minor for prostitution.

According to NBC affiliate KFOR, Shortey made an initial court appearance on Friday and the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The appearance comes two days after Shortey resigned from his Senate seat.

According to an affidavit, Shortey was found with a 17-year-old runaway boy at a Super 8 motel in Moore, Oklahoma with evidence of condoms and a smell of marijuana. Police said the two met about a year ago through a Craigslist personal encounter ad. A friend of the teen saw him get into an SUV near his home and followed them to the motel. The friend called the teen's father, who alerted police, according to court documents.

Identified in the affidavit as J.M., the teen told Shortey that he needed money for spring break.

“I don't really have any legitimate things I need help with right now,” Shortey wrote on the messaging app Kik. “Would you be interested in 'sexual' stuff?”

“Yes,” J.M. responded, according to the affidavit.

Shortey, a graduate of Heartland Baptist Bible College and an early supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, describes himself as an opponent of illegal immigration and a proponent of strengthening public safety in Oklahoma. He and his wife have three children.

He faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted on all counts.