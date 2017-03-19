Former Vice President Joe Biden on
Thursday criticized the Trump administration's decision to revoke
guidance protecting transgender students.
The Obama-era guidance from the
Department of Education instructed public schools to allow
transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
In accepting Help USA's Help Hero
Humanitarian Award in New York, Biden suggested that the
administration was focusing on the wrong issue.
“Instead of focusing on the fact that
40 percent of the homeless youth on the street are identified as
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender [and are] rejected by their
families … and what do we do about that, we're not focusing on
whether or not a transgender child, which bathroom they can use,”
Biden
said.
Help USA provides shelter and housing
to homeless people in five states.