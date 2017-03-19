Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized the Trump administration's decision to revoke guidance protecting transgender students.

The Obama-era guidance from the Department of Education instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

(Related: Trump rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)

In accepting Help USA's Help Hero Humanitarian Award in New York, Biden suggested that the administration was focusing on the wrong issue.

“Instead of focusing on the fact that 40 percent of the homeless youth on the street are identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender [and are] rejected by their families … and what do we do about that, we're not focusing on whether or not a transgender child, which bathroom they can use,” Biden said.

Help USA provides shelter and housing to homeless people in five states.