A bill which seeks to protect opponents of marriage equality cleared the Virginia Legislature on Monday.

According to the Washington Blade, House Bill 2025 cleared the House with a 57-37 vote.

The bill, proposed by Republican Delegate Nicholas Freitas, protects individuals who refuse to participate in a marriage ceremony based on their “religious belief or moral conviction that marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman” from criminal or civil liability. The bill's definition of a “person” includes an “organization supervised or controlled by or operated in connection with a religious organization.”

The bill narrowly cleared the Senate last week with one vote to spare (21-19).

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights group, condemned passage, calling the bill “dangerous.”

“Let’s be clear, HB 2025 is nothing more than a thinly veiled legislative assault on LGBTQ Virginians and visitors to the state,” said HRC Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs JoDee Winterhof. “The measure has nothing to do with the right to practice one’s religion – which is already firmly protected in the U.S. Constitution – and everything to do with enshrining taxpayer-funded discrimination against LGBTQ people into law.”

Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill last year and has promised to veto this year's bill should it reach his desk.