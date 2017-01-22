Pressured by Republican leaders, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case involving benefits being offered by the city of Houston to married gay and lesbian couples.

The high court in September refused to hear the case, prompting a backlash from Republicans.

Texas Values, an Austin-based group opposed to LGBT rights, filed the case.

“[T]he current [US] Supreme Court will continue to use its power to advance the ideology of the sexual revolution until there is a change of membership,” the group said in its motion to rehear, adding that several federal court rulings threaten “the religious freedom of those who oppose homosexual behavior.”

Texas' top Republican leaders – Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton – said in a separate filing that the case provides an opportunity to undermine Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 landmark Supreme Court ruling that stuck down state laws and constitutional amendments that limit marriage to heterosexual couples.

In a separate filing, another 70 Republican politicians and Christian pastors called on the high court to stand up to “federal tyranny.”

According to the Austin-American Statesman, it takes four out of the high court's nine justices, all of whom are Republican, to grant a motion to rehear a case.

While Houston began offering the benefits before the US Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell, city attorneys argue that its policy is protected by the ruling.

Chuck Smith of Equality Texas, the state's largest LGBT rights advocate, called the suit “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”