Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann said this week that she's hopeful President-elect Donald Trump will end pro-LGBT policies at the State Department.

Bachmann made her comments Thursday during an appearance on Washington Watch, a radio show hosted by Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins. Last month, Perkins called on Trump to “ferret out” officials in the State Department who support LGBT rights.

Bachmann, who says she has advised Trump on foreign policy issues, lamented policies that tie some foreign aid to LGBT rights, saying that Obama has brought “curses” to the U.S. through the policy.

“How does the State Department, how does the United States government bless or curse?” Bachmann rhetorically asked Perkins. “You brought it up yourself with the State Department, where we’ve seen such evil come out of our State Department, unfortunately, where financial incentives are withheld from countries unless they advance, for instance, the gay agenda.”

“In a country that doesn’t believe in the gay agenda but the Obama State Department has said, ‘You have to have a gay pride parade. You have to make sure that you can show us that ministers are marching in these gay pride parades.’ What? The U.S. government is telling another government that you have to have gay pride parades? That’s unbelievable. You won’t get your PEPFAR money, you won’t get your USAID money unless you follow our radical social agenda?” she added.

Bachmann said that the U.S. should not be wasting taxpayers money “to beat over the head other nations to come into conformity with lifestyles and behaviors that we know can be detrimental to people and that don’t advance the American cause.”

She added that under Trump, the State Department will “decouple” its mission from social issues.