Rian Johnson, who wrote, directed, and produced both Knives Out films, recently said that the franchise's lead character played by Daniel Craig is “obviously” queer.

Johnson was asked about detective Benoit Blanc's sexuality during a press conference at the London Film Festival for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

When asked if a scene in which it appears that Blanc is living with a man means that he is queer, Johnson replied, “Yes, he obviously is.”

As for the actor who plays Blanc's lover, Johnson said: “There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Daniel Craig added: “No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?”

Also appearing in the film are Natasha Lyonne, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Lesie Odom, Jr., Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke. Credited as playing themselves are Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives in theaters on November 23 before streaming on Netflix on December 23.