Billy Eichner's gay romantic comedy Bros has wrapped filming.

Eichner broke the news on Instagram.

“And that’s a wrap on BROS!!!” Eichner said in a tweet. “It’s too soon to say much more but this was a very meaningful experience for me. So for now I just want to say THANK YOU to a crew that worked insanely hard and a warm, hilarious, historic cast that cared so much. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Bros focuses on two gay men – played by out actors Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) – with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

On Instagram, Eichner posted a photo of himself and Macfarlane from the set.

“THANK YOU to a very hard working crew and production team and a truly wonderful, warm, hilarious, historic cast,” he captioned the photo. “Everyone worked so hard and cared so much about the movie. It means the world to me. I am very lucky and very grateful. This movie is a long time coming. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I hope it’s worth the wait. I think it will be.”

Bros will make history as the first gay male rom-com from a major studio and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBT principal cast.

The film also stars Amanda Bearse, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branam.

Bros is scheduled to open in August.