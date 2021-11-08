The U.S. Navy on Saturday christened and launched a replenishment oiler named after slain civil rights leader Harvey Milk.

The ceremony took place in San Diego, according to the Bay Area Reporter.

The USNS Harvey Milk is the second ship in a new class of fleet replenishment oilers named after the late civil rights activist and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977 on a pledge to back gay and lesbian rights, Milk became the first openly gay elected official of a major U.S. city. The following year, Milk was killed by Dan White, a disgruntled former supervisor.

Milk served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Kittiwake, a submarine rescue ship. He was drummed out of the Navy because of his sexual orientation.

Attending Saturday's ceremony were Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, and Stuart Milk, Milk's nephew, among others.

The ship was christened by Paula Neira, a Navy veteran and the Clinical Program Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health.

Stuart Milk told the crowd that his uncle was forced out of the Navy because he was gay. “Today, we are celebrating something much bigger than tolerance,” he said. “[The] Navy not only recognizes, but honors those [other LGBT servicemembers] … so this Navy ship sends an important message to the world.”

Mabus said in a tweet: “What a great day – christening the USNS Harvey Milk. Celebrating someone who was previously excluded just for who he was.”

Mabus in 2016 announced the naming of the USNS Harvey Milk.