A hacking group known as Black Shadow
hacked an Israeli LGBT dating website and has released users' private
information.
According to Israeli daily Haaretz,
Black Shadow has ties to Iran.
The group demanded $1 million in ransom
to not leak personal information from Atraf member profiles. Personal
information including users' sexual orientation, location, and HIV
status was released.
LGBT activists have urged people not to
share any of the leaked information.
“There is without a doubt a great
deal of concern from people who are in the closet and certainly a
huge amount of concern who are closeted with their HIV status,”
Hila Peer of the Aguda told i24News. “That is very sensitive
information, medical information that is supposed to be censored and
supposed to be private.”
Haaretz reported that more than
a million people could be affected by the leak.
Black Shadow has said that it hacked
CyberServe, which hosted Atraf.