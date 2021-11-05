Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie has wrapped filming for its final season.

Netflix in August released the first four episodes of the show's seventh season. The remaining 12 episodes of the season are set to premiere in early 2022.

Luke Miller, who shares cinematography credits with Gale Tattersall, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the series' final moments on Instagram.

“When your whole #family agrees to an #epic #selfie #farewell #graceandfrankie I love you all,” Miller captioned a photo of the show's stars Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin surrounded by members of the show's cast and crew.

In the comedy, Fonda (Grace) and Tomlin (Frankie) play two senior women creating new lives for themselves after their husbands – played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson, respectively – come out gay and marry each other.

Rounding out the cast are June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher.

“Well folks, that's a wrap on the final episode of #graceandfrankie,” Devorah Herbert, the show's Emmy-nominate production designer, captioned a selfie with Tomlin on Instagram. “Seven seasons! So many memories, so many laughs, so many babies (28!), so many brilliant performances, brilliant scripts, brilliant colleagues. We ended as we began, with laughter, with tears, with paintings, with cake, and with yet another awe-inspiring performance by our leading ladies.”