Out actor Billy Porter will direct the feature adaptation of Camp for HBO Max.

Porter, who is best known for playing Pray Tell on the FX series Pose, will also play the role of Mark, a theater director, in the film, Deadline reported.

The film is based on the young adult novel Camp by author Lev Rosen published last year by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in the United States.

In the novel, gay teen Randy Kapplehoff trades in his flamboyant lifestyle in an effort to win the heart of Hudson Aaronson-Lim, who's only into straight-acting guys. While at Camp Outland, Randy reinvents himself as a masculine jock to win over Hudson.

“But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to ask himself how much he is willing to change for love,” Deadline wrote. “And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn't know who he truly is?”

Dan Jinks (American Beauty, Milk), who is producing the film, called Porter the “perfect director for this story.”

“Billy Porter, who I’ve been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny and also quite moving,” said Jinks. “I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I’m thrilled we get to make it now.”

Jinks previously said that he loved the story because it was “a gay teenage love story that has nothing to do with coming out.”