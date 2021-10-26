Out actor Zachary Quinto is set to star opposite Lukas Gage in a possibly gay comedy film.

According to Deadline, Gage, who played Derek, Benji's ex-boyfriend in Hulu's gay teen dramedy Love, Victor, co-wrote the script with Phoebe Fisher.

Deadline describes the film, titled Down Low, as centering “around a deeply repressed man, the uninhibited young man that gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way.”

Rounding out the cast are Simon Rex, Judith Light, Sebastian Arroyo, and Audra McDonald.

The movie will be Rightor Doyle's feature directorial debut.

Quinto, 44, is best known for playing young Spock in recent Star Trek films. In 2018, he starred in the Broadway play The Boys in the Band and reprised the role for Netflix's film adaptation of the play. Gage, 26, has appeared in the HBO series The White Lotus and Euphoria, and the zombie comedy film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.