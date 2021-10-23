In an interview with the Associated
Press, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin reiterated his
opposition to marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.
In the interview published Friday,
Youngkin, a Republican, said that he remains opposed to marriage
equality.
“Asked in the same interview whether
his faith shapes his view of same-sex marriage, Youngkin responded
with a vagueness common in his answers to questions about policy,”
the AP reported. “He reiterated that he feels 'called to love
everyone.' Pressed on whether that was intended to convey support for
same-sex marriage, he responded: 'No,' before saying that gay
marriage was 'legally acceptable' in Virginia and that 'I, as
governor, will support that.'”
Youngkin is running against Democrat
Terry McAuliffe to succeed Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, also a
Democrat.
McAuliffe, who was Virginia's governor
from 2014 to 2018, is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. Gay couples
won the right to marry in Virginia during his tenure. He was the
first gubernatorial candidate in 2013 to announce his support for
marriage equality.
McAuliffe criticized Youngkin in a
tweet: “As governor, I worked my heart out to keep Virginia open
and welcoming to all. This type of bigotry and intolerance has NO
place in our Commonwealth.”
(Related: Biden
endorses Danica Roem for re-election.)
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, also responded to Youngkin's
remarks, saying that they show the stark differences between the two
candidates.
“Glenn Youngkin’s opposition to
marriage equality is yet another example of how far outside the
mainstream and out of touch Youngkin is – not just with a large
majority of Virginians, but the majority of Independents and
Republicans who support marriage equality as well,” HRC Interim
President Joni Madison said in a statement. “His relentless
anti-equality messaging as he closes out his campaign is proof that
fundamental fairness and equality are at stake in this election.”
“The choice facing Virginians could
not be more stark between Terry McAuliffe, a champion for LGBTQ+
equality who will ensure every Virginian is treated equally, lives
free from fear, and thrives, and Glenn Youngkin, an extremist whose
opposition to marriage equality and threats to allow businesses to
discriminate will make the Commonwealth far less welcoming,”
Madison added.
A Monmouth University poll released
this week shows McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked in the governor's
race with both candidates at 46 percent support among registered
voters.