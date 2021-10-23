Out screenwriter and television
producer Russell T. Davies has said that the upcoming Queer as
Folk reboot will be “much more modern.”
Davies is best known for creating the
British Queer as Folk series that chronicled the lives of
three gay men living in Manchester's gay village.
Showtime's Queer as Folk was
based on the British series. It followed the lives of five gay men
and a lesbian couple living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Earlier this year, streaming network
Peacock announced that it had greenlit a reboot of the show to take
place in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Davies, who has received critical
praise for his AIDS
drama It's
a Sin, serves as an executive producer on the new series.
Speaking with LGBT glossy Attitude,
Davies said that the new series from Stephen Dunn (Apple TV+'s Little
America) has been updated to include a more diverse cast of
characters.
“I don't know much about [the
re-boot], they've been delayed filming,” Davies told the outlet.
“Recently they had a hurricane, that delayed them. But I think
they're starting any day now.”
“I'm not actually part of it. It's a
lovely man called Stephen Dunn who's running it. They send me very
nice emails, the cast say hello to me on Instagram, but that's it...
That's the extent of my involvement.”
“I've read it – it's much more
modern, it's ferociously 2022. It's got much more [of] today's issues
in it, trans characters, diverse characters. It's really, really
thrilling and I'm excited,” he said.
(Related: Russell
T. Davies says he omitted HIV/AIDS from Queer
as Folk
on purpose.)
Davies also said that an It's a Sin
sequel was out of the question.
“It was a lovely piece of work. It
said what it had to say. And we're all amazed by the impact it had –
move on!” he
said.