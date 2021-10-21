President Joe Biden on Tuesday endorsed the re-election campaign of Virginia State Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender person elected to any state legislature.

The president endorsed twenty-one Democratic members of the Virginia House of Delegates and Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial bid.

“Building back better starts in the states,” Biden tweeted. “Since flipping the legislature in 2019, Virginia Democrats have been a model of progress – including helping us vaccinate folks to beat the pandemic. To keep our progress, we must elect Terry McAuliffe and Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Roem, who represents Manassas, was first elected in 2018, defeating former Delegate Bob Marshall, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

A Washington Post picture of Roem crying after she received a congratulatory call from Biden went viral.

Roem's Republican opponent, Christopher Stone, is opposed to gay and lesbian couples marrying and adopting children.

