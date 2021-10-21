In a recent interview with People
magazine, actor Jamie Lee Curtis talked about her daughter's coming
out as transgender.
Curtis' daughter, Ruby, came out
transgender last year.
Curtis, who is best known for her role
as Laurie Strode in the Halloween film franchise, said that
she is learning “new terminology.”
“I'm a grateful student,” Curtis
said. “It's learning new terminology and words.”
“I am new at it. I am not someone who
is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it. I'm
going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big
mistakes,” she said.
Ruby, a video editor, said that coming
out to her family was “scary” but added that she knew they would
support her.
“It was scary – just the sheer fact
of telling them something about me they didn't know,” she said. “It
was intimidating – but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting
of me my entire life.”
Curtis, 62, added that “there were
some tears involved.”
Curtis has been a vocal supporter of
LGBT rights, including marriage equality.