In a recent interview with People magazine, actor Jamie Lee Curtis talked about her daughter's coming out as transgender.

Curtis' daughter, Ruby, came out transgender last year.

Curtis, who is best known for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween film franchise, said that she is learning “new terminology.”

“I'm a grateful student,” Curtis said. “It's learning new terminology and words.”

“I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it. I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes,” she said.

Ruby, a video editor, said that coming out to her family was “scary” but added that she knew they would support her.

“It was scary – just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know,” she said. “It was intimidating – but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Curtis, 62, added that “there were some tears involved.”

Curtis has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, including marriage equality.