Roughly two years after they split,
Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's divorce was finalized on October 15.
According to People
magazine, the women will have joint legal custody of their son
Rhodes Emilio, 6.
The women are “ordered to regularly
confer and share information concerning Rhodes's care, wellbeing,
physical and mental health, education, and welfare,” court
documents obtained by People reveal.
People also reported that
neither Gilbert, 46, nor Perry, 56, will receive spousal support.
Gilbert, the creator and former co-host
of the CBS daytime show The Talk, is best known for her role
as Darlene Conner on the ABC sitcom Roseanne. She returned to
the role in The Conners, the ABC spin-off of Roseanne.
Gilbert and Perry, the former vocalist
and guitarist of 4 Non Blondes, wed in 2014 after dating for three
years.
Gilbert also has two children from a
previous relationship with television producer Allison Adler.