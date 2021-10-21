Roughly two years after they split, Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's divorce was finalized on October 15.

According to People magazine, the women will have joint legal custody of their son Rhodes Emilio, 6.

The women are “ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes's care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education, and welfare,” court documents obtained by People reveal.

People also reported that neither Gilbert, 46, nor Perry, 56, will receive spousal support.

Gilbert, the creator and former co-host of the CBS daytime show The Talk, is best known for her role as Darlene Conner on the ABC sitcom Roseanne. She returned to the role in The Conners, the ABC spin-off of Roseanne.

Gilbert and Perry, the former vocalist and guitarist of 4 Non Blondes, wed in 2014 after dating for three years.

Gilbert also has two children from a previous relationship with television producer Allison Adler.