A bill that seeks to prohibit
transgender youth from participating in sports cleared the Texas
Senate on Friday, just a day after it passed the House.
House Bill 25 would require all
transgender student athletes in grades K-12 to play on sports teams
that correspond to the “biological sex” listed on their birth
certificate.
The Republican-led House approved the
bill with a 76-54 party-line vote on Thursday. The bill cleared the
Senate on Friday with one Democrat, Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. of
Brownsville, joining Republicans in a 19-12 vote. An amendment
removed in the Senate meant the legislation returned to the House for
a second passing vote.
According to the Austin
American-Statesman, Republican senators skipped a public hearing
on the bill.
“Cowards,” LGBT activist Ash Hall
said on Twitter. “Too scared to face your own constituents?”
Prior to passage in the House,
Republicans and Democrats clashed over the bill in a heated 10-hour
debate.
Equality Texas, the state's largest
LGBT rights advocate, criticized the bill's passage.
“Trans kids deserve so much more time
and consideration than they have been shown in the Texas
Legislature,” the group tweeted. “They deserve not to be debated
but affirmed, to be loved, and the right to exist without their
government trying to push them out of everyday life.”
Similar laws have been enacted in
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota
(by executive order), Tennessee, and West Virginia.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Sunday called on Governor
Greg Abbott to veto the legislation. The governor, however, has
signaled his support for the bill.
“If Governor Abbott signs this
discriminatory bill, he is putting the health, safety, and very lives
of transgender young people in Texas at risk,” HRC Texas State
Director Rebecca Marques said in a statement. “These vulnerable
kids are simply trying to navigate adolescence in an environment that
lawmakers are making increasingly challenging.. There is no need for
this bill, and legislators have failed to provide examples of any
problem in Texas related to trans kids playing sports alongside their
peers. There is no appetite for this bill among the majority of
Texans – it is simply designed to help Republican legislators win
the votes of far right primary voters. A number of states that have
passed similarly discriminatory and hateful legislation are already
facing legal action. Signing this legislation would hurt families and
make Texas a less competitive destination for companies and employees
alike.”
“It is appalling that Governor Abbott
repeatedly designated this a priority and legislators spent hundreds
of legislative hours pushing a discriminatory bill targeting
transgender youth. Bills that discriminate against LGTBQ+ people are
opposed by the majority of Texans. And the majority of Texans support
priorities that the legislature hasn’t addressed, like fixing the
electrical grid instead of relentlessly pursuing a politically
motivated radical legislative agenda.”