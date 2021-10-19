NSYNC's Lance Bass and husband Michael
Turchin welcomed twins last week.
Bass, 42, announced the news on
Instagram.
“The baby dragons have arrived!!”
he captioned a birth certificate. “I cannot express how much love I
feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It means a lot.
Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”
Violet Betty and Alexander James were
born on Wednesday, October 13, according to the birth certificates
the couple shared. Alexander James was born one minute before his
sister.
“Introducing the newest members of
the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!”
Turchin wrote on Instagram. “They're pure perfection and yes that
includes the dozens of poops we've already dealt with. Our hearts are
full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”
The couple has had a difficult journey
to parenthood. Bass told People
magazine earlier this year that this was their ninth attempt at
IVF, and one surrogate had a miscarriage.