NSYNC's Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins last week.

Bass, 42, announced the news on Instagram.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” he captioned a birth certificate. “I cannot express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It means a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Violet Betty and Alexander James were born on Wednesday, October 13, according to the birth certificates the couple shared. Alexander James was born one minute before his sister.

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!” Turchin wrote on Instagram. “They're pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we've already dealt with. Our hearts are full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

The couple has had a difficult journey to parenthood. Bass told People magazine earlier this year that this was their ninth attempt at IVF, and one surrogate had a miscarriage.