In the upcoming Amazon Prime original documentary Mayor Pete, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reflects on being the nation's first openly gay presidential candidate.

Mayor Pete, which premieres November 12 on Amazon, is from director Jesse Moss (Boys State).

The documentary follows Buttigieg as he campaigns for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“When I talked about coming out, that was for everybody who's tried to figure out how to be who they are,” Buttigieg says in the film. “The challenge, of course, is: How do you master the game without it changing you?”

Buttigieg, who came out while serving as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, campaigned with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, by his side. The couple recently welcomed twins.

“I've never met someone who thinks so deeply about what he can do for other people,” Chasten Buttigieg says in the film.

Mayor Pete premiered earlier this year at the Chicago Film Festival.