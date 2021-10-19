In the upcoming Amazon Prime original
documentary Mayor Pete, Secretary of Transportation Pete
Buttigieg reflects on being the nation's first openly gay
presidential candidate.
Mayor Pete, which premieres
November 12 on Amazon, is from director Jesse Moss (Boys State).
The documentary follows Buttigieg as he
campaigns for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
“When I talked about coming out, that
was for everybody who's tried to figure out how to be who they are,”
Buttigieg says in the film. “The challenge, of course, is: How do
you master the game without it changing you?”
Buttigieg, who came out while serving
as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, campaigned with his husband, Chasten
Buttigieg, by his side. The couple recently welcomed twins.
“I've never met someone who thinks so
deeply about what he can do for other people,” Chasten Buttigieg
says in the film.
Mayor Pete premiered earlier
this year at the Chicago Film Festival.