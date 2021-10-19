Out actor-singer Billy Porter has criticized Harry Styles' groundbreaking Vogue cover, saying that Styles “doesn't care” about nonbinary fashion.

Styles, who is known for his flamboyant fashion, made history last year when he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine. Styles covered the magazine wearing a dress and blazer.

Porter, who is best known for playing Pray Tell in FX's Pose, in 2019 attended the Oscars wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.

Porter told The Sunday Times that for him wearing a dress was a political statement.

“I changed the whole game,” Porter said. “I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.”

Styles, however, credited Prince, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, and Elton John for influencing his style.

“As a kid it was completely mind-blowing,” he told Vogue in 2020. “Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it.”

Porter went on to criticize Vogue for choosing “a straight white man” to represent nonbinary fashion.

“I created the conversation [about nonbinary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time,” he said.

“I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation?” Porter asked. “He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it's the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight.”