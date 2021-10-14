The U.S. Mint on Wednesday unveiled a design for a quarter that will feature astronaut Dr. Sally Ride, making her the first out LGBT person to be honored on a U.S. coin.

The upcoming coin is part of a set of quarters that will feature female trailblazers from American history.

The Mint's American Women Quarters program will introduce five coins.

The coins will also feature the achievements of poet Maya Angelou, actress Anna May Wong, suffragist and politician Nina Otero-Warren, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation.

"These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture," said United States Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone in a statement. "Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination and a desire to improve opportunities for all."

Ride, the first American woman in space, passed away in 2012 at the age of 61 after losing a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Dr. Tam O'Shaughnessy.