Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, who recently came out gay, took a personal day following the resignation of the team's head coach over homophobic emails.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down on Monday after The New York Times reported on emails he sent from 2011 to 2018. Messages sent to NFL colleagues included homophobic, transphobic, racist, and misogynistic comments.

The emails surfaced as part of an unrelated workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team, the Times reported.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told NBC Sports that Nassib had requested a personal day.

“He just said he's got a lot to process, there's a lot that's been going on the last few days, and of course we support that request,” Mayock said.

The Times reported that Gruden, who was head coach when Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, insulted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a gay slur and criticized him for pressuring the Rams to draft “queers,” a reference to Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team. Gruden also mocked Caitlyn Jenner for her transition.

Gruden publicly supported Nassib's coming out earlier this year.

“I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great,” Gruden said at the time.