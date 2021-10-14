British actor Daniel Craig recently revealed he prefers going to gay bars.

Speaking with Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, Craig, 53, said that he goes to gay bars to avoid the “aggressive dick swinging at hetero bars.”

He said he's been going to gay bars for as long as he can remember.

“One of the reasons, because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often … because the aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of,” he said.

Craig, who is best known for playing James Bond in the film series, also said that he used to go to gay bars to meet girls.

“Everybody was chill, everybody,” he said. “You didn't really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

Craig married British-American actress Rachel Weisz in 2011.