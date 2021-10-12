President Joe Biden on Monday
recognized National Coming Out Day (NCOD).
The annual LGBT awareness day is
observed on October 11. The first National Coming Out Day was
celebrated in the United States in 1988.
“Today, we celebrate National Coming
Out Day and the courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with
pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the
strength of being your authentic self,” Biden said in a statement
released by the White House.
“Today and every day, I want every
member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and
accepted just the way you are – regardless of whether or not you’ve
come out,” he said.
Biden went on to list his
administration's achievements on LGBT policy, including an executive
order signed on his first day in office ordering federal agencies to
implement the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock, which found
that existing federal laws prohibit discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity.
“Despite the extraordinary progress
our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality
is not yet done,” Biden continued. “Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still
proliferate in state legislatures. Bullying and harassment –
particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of
color – still abounds, diminishing our national character.”
“We must continue to stand together
against these acts of hate, and stand up to protect the rights,
opportunities, physical safety, and mental health of LGBTQ+ people
everywhere.”
Biden reiterated his support for the
Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill which cleared the House but
stalled in the Senate, and added that his administration “will
always have your back.”