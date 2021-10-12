Christian conservative Franklin Graham has offered his support to North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson as he faces calls to resign over anti-LGBT comments he made during the summer.

Robinson, the state's highest-ranking Republican, made the comments during a June appearance at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove. Excerpts from his speech surfaced last week.

“There's no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson told the crowd. “Yes, I called it filth.”

The White House and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, have called on Robinson to step down.

“These words are repugnant and offensive,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a North Carolina native. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”

Robinson has defended his remarks, saying he would not back down.

“We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson said. “The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children.”

“I am tired of folks on the right being demonized for our speech while folks on the left burn, beat, rob, loot – take over entire cities and get a pass,” he added.

Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, thanked Robinson for “having the guts to stand up and tell the truth.”

(Related: Franklin Graham prepared to have his head “chopped off” for opposing gay rights.)

“The Lt. Governor said the threats and outcry are part of a strategy of intimidation to try to get people to not speak out about their own beliefs on these topics, and he is right,” Graham wrote on social media. “Thank you Mark Robinson for having the guts to stand up and tell the truth. God bless you!”

Robinson has previously called for the removal of any politician who promotes the COVID-19 vaccines.