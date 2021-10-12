A bill that would prohibit therapies
that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of
LGBT individuals has cleared France's National Assembly.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
Lawmakers voted unanimously for the
bill last Tuesday, French LGBT glossy Têtu
reported.
Under the proposed law, violators would
face up to three years in prison and a nearly $52,000 fine. Higher
prison terms and fines would be imposed when a minor is involved.
In some instances, practitioners could
lose their medical license for up to 10 years.
Opponents of such therapies say they
are especially harmful to children.
The French Senate will vote on the bill
next.
Dozens of states and municipalities in
the United States have enacted similar laws, though the penalties are
not as harsh. Additionally, these laws mostly only apply to minors.
Finland, New Zealand, and Canada are
also considering prohibiting conversion therapy.