The Biden White House on Friday
condemned North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's anti-LGBT comments.
Robinson, the state's highest-ranking
Republican, made the comments during a June appearance at Asbury
Baptist Church in Seagrove. Excerpts from his speech surfaced this
week.
“There's no reason anybody, anywhere
in America should be telling children about transgenderism,
homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson
told the crowd. “Yes, I called it filth.”
The White House called Robinson's
comments “repugnant and offensive.”
“These words are repugnant and
offensive,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a
North Carolina native. “The role of a leader is to bring people
together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to
spread hate and undermine their own office.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on Robinson to step
down over his comments.
“We are calling on Lieutenant
Governor Mark Robinson to resign for his disgraceful, hateful
statements directed at LGBTQ+ people,” HRC
Interim President Joni Madison said. “This is not the first
time Robinson has shared his discriminatory views, but it should be
the last time he gets away with it as an elected leader. North
Carolinians deserve better than these dehumanizing comments.”
On Friday, Robinson responded to the
outcry over his remarks, saying he would not back down.
“We will not be intimidated. We will
not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson said.
“The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the
future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a
strong stand for their children.”
“I am tired of folks on the right
being demonized for our speech while folks on the left burn, beat,
rob, loot – take over entire cities and get a pass,” he added.
Robinson has previously called for the
removal of any politician who promotes the COVID-19 vaccines.