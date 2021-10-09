The Biden White House on Friday condemned North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's anti-LGBT comments.

Robinson, the state's highest-ranking Republican, made the comments during a June appearance at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove. Excerpts from his speech surfaced this week.

“There's no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson told the crowd. “Yes, I called it filth.”

The White House called Robinson's comments “repugnant and offensive.”

“These words are repugnant and offensive,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a North Carolina native. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on Robinson to step down over his comments.

“We are calling on Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson to resign for his disgraceful, hateful statements directed at LGBTQ+ people,” HRC Interim President Joni Madison said. “This is not the first time Robinson has shared his discriminatory views, but it should be the last time he gets away with it as an elected leader. North Carolinians deserve better than these dehumanizing comments.”

On Friday, Robinson responded to the outcry over his remarks, saying he would not back down.

“We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson said. “The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children.”

“I am tired of folks on the right being demonized for our speech while folks on the left burn, beat, rob, loot – take over entire cities and get a pass,” he added.

Robinson has previously called for the removal of any politician who promotes the COVID-19 vaccines.